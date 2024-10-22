Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 13:56:27

EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

22-Oct-2024 / 13:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

Dillingen/Saar, 22. October 2024 - The management board of Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) today with the approval of the company's supervisory board determined the volume of the capital increase against cash contributions resolved on 21 October 2024 excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The volume amounts to 363,637 new shares. The share capital of the company will be increased from EUR 3,253,735.00 divided into 3,253,735 no-par value registered shares with a nominal share of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share by partially utilising the Authorised Capital 2024 by issuing 363,637 no-par value registered shares by EUR 363,637.00 to EUR 3,617,372.00. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2024.

The new shares were subscribed as part of a private placement without a prospectus obligation and placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 27.50 per new share.

The new shares are to be included into trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and into trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth). Inclusion will take place immediately after the capital increase. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 10,000,017.50. Pyrum Innovations AG plans to use these proceeds for the development of the new site in Perl-Besch, for participation in joint ventures for new plants of the Pyrum Innovations AG as well as for general corporate purposes.


Additional information required for Norway:

The management and supervisory board have considered the structure of the capital increase in light of applicable equal treatment obligations. As the capital increase results in a limited dilution, enables the company to raise equity efficiently and in a timely manner at a relatively low discount to current trading price, it is concluded that the transaction structure is in the common interest of the company and its shareholders.

 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com 

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 



End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 2013607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2013607  22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013607&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten