EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Pyrum Innovations AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights



21-Oct-2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dillingen/Saar, 21 October 2024 - The management board of Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) today resolved, with the approval of the company's supervisory board, a capital increase against cash contributions with the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The company's share capital was increased from EUR 3,253,735.00 divided into 3,253,735 no-par value registered shares with a nominal amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share, by up to EUR 450,000.00 to up to EUR 3,703,735.00 by issuing up to 450,000 new no-par-value registered shares by making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2024. The new shares will carry full dividend rights from 01 January 2024.

ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank, Frankfurt am Main, is authorised to subscribe to and underwrite the new shares with the obligation to offer the new shares to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding in agreement with the company. There is no legal obligation to publish a prospectus for this private placement. The placement price is EUR 27.50 per new share. The accelerated bookbuilding will start today, 21 October 2024 at 17:35 CET/CEST and is expected to close on 22 October 2024 at 12:00 CET/CEST.

The allocated new shares are to be included into trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and into trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth) once they have been created. Inclusion will take place immediately after the completion of the capital increase. The expected gross issuing proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 12,375,000.00 if the new 450,000 shares are fully placed. The Company plans to use these proceeds for the development of the new site in Perl-Besch, for participation in joint ventures for new plants of the Pyrum Innovations AG as well as for general corporate purposes.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

