EQS-Adhoc: Revaluation of a development project leads to write-downs and forecast adjustment

Berlin, November 23, 2023. As part of an upcoming refinancing, Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has commissioned a revaluation of a development project recognized as an investment property. The preliminary result of the independent valuation report, which was received by the Management Board today, shows a value that is approximately EUR 42 million or 30 % lower than the value previously recognized for this property in accordance with IAS 40. The project is the Company's essential project development recognized as an investment property.

According to preliminary estimates, the revaluation will reduce the planned EBIT adjusted (previously EUR 5 to 15 million) and the planned earnings before taxes (EBT) (previously EUR -10 to 0 million) in the Group for the current financial year by an amount of around EUR 42 million in each case.

The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

 

