Gateway Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
|
31.08.2025 12:17:44
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Value adjustments weigh on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Value adjustments weigh on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024
Berlin, August, 31 2025. Based on the current status of the ongoing audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has today particularly made value adjustments to real estate assets as well as other effects, which has an impact of approximately EUR 99 million on EBIT adjusted and approximately EUR 133 million on EBT. The deviation is mainly due to a reassessment and revaluation of real estate assets carried out today. The audit for the 2024 financial year is currently still ongoing.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the company now expects the 2024 fiscal year to close with EBIT adjusted of EUR -80 million to EUR -65 million (forecast: EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -140 million to EUR -125 million (forecast: EUR 2.5 million to EUR 7.5 million).
EBIT adjusted comprises operating profit plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
The publication of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year is still targeted for the third quarter of 2025. The company will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact
End of Inside Information
31-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2191016
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2191016 31-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
