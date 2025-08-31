Gateway Real Estate Aktie

Gateway Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7

31.08.2025 12:17:44

EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Value adjustments weigh on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Value adjustments weigh on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

31-Aug-2025 / 12:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG: Value adjustments weigh on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

Berlin, August, 31 2025. Based on the current status of the ongoing audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has today particularly made value adjustments to real estate assets as well as other effects, which has an impact of approximately EUR 99 million on EBIT adjusted and approximately EUR 133 million on EBT. The deviation is mainly due to a reassessment and revaluation of real estate assets carried out today. The audit for the 2024 financial year is currently still ongoing.

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the company now expects the 2024 fiscal year to close with EBIT adjusted of EUR -80 million to EUR -65 million (forecast: EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -140 million to EUR -125 million (forecast: EUR 2.5 million to EUR 7.5 million).

EBIT adjusted comprises operating profit plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

The publication of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year is still targeted for the third quarter of 2025. The company will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Contact
Sven Annutsch 
Hardenbergstr. 28a 
10623 Berlin 
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0 
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99 
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de



End of Inside Information

31-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2191016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2191016  31-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

