EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE increases outlook for adjusted EBIT margin for the 2024 fiscal year

SAF-HOLLAND SE increases outlook for adjusted EBIT margin for the 2024 fiscal year

SAF-HOLLAND SE increases outlook for adjusted EBIT margin for the 2024 fiscal year

Bessenbach (Germany), June 17, 2024.

Bessenbach (Germany), June 17, 2024. SAF-HOLLAND SE („SAF-HOLLAND“) adjusts its outlook for 2024 fiscal year based on the business performance from January through May 2024.

The adjusted EBIT margin* for the 2024 fiscal year is expected to be at around 10% (previously: 9.0% to 9.5%). This means that SAF-HOLLAND exceeds the current estimate of analysts‘ expectation of 9.3%.

Looking at the current business development in the second quarter, the adjusted EBIT margin* benefited in particular from a favorable development of the product mix with a higher share of aftermarket business in connection with special sales measures. The early cost adjustments in response to the normalized market environment in the EMEA and Americas regions and the continued realization of synergies from the Haldex acquisition also had a positive impact on profitability. As a result, profitability in the second quarter is expected to be within the bandwidth of 10.5% to 11.0% (previous year: 9.1%).

The outlook for Group sales and capex ratio published in the Forecast Report 2024 on March 14, 2024 remains unchanged.

The publication of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report is scheduled for August 8, 2024. A conference call (in English only) will be held for institutional investors and analysts on that day.

The key figures marked with * are so-called alternative performance measures. A definition of this can be found in the 2023 Annual Report on page 199 et seq. This is available at https://corporate.safholland.com/sites/default/files/reports/2023/saf-holland_se_annual_report_2023_en.pdf.

 

 

 

Contacts:

Dana Unger      

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

 

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

 

Michael Schickling

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de

 


