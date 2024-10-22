|
22.10.2024 12:55:43
EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Guidance adjusted for the financial year 2024; non-recurrent items with effect on earnings guidance lay foundation for future-proof positioning
EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
According to the preliminary figures for the first nine months of the financial year 2024, the
In view of the pronounced period of weakness in key target markets, the Salzgitter Group has initiated an extensive package of additional measures beyond the current “Performance 2026” profit improvement program with the aim of future-proofing the business units. At the present point in time, we anticipate one-off expenses for this purpose of up to € 120 million in the consolidated accounts for the financial year 2024, especially for restructuring measures in the Trading Business Unit. The aforementioned non-recurrent effects will ease the burden on future periods, directly or indirectly.
Taking account of the aforementioned one-off effects, and with a view to the current economic outlook for the remainder of the year, we now anticipate the following for the financial year 2024:
We make reference to the fact that criteria of the annual financial statements and imponderables, including changes in the cost of raw materials, precious metal prices and exchange rates, may still have a considerable impact on the end of the financial year. Further details on the financial statements for first the first nine months will be published on November 11, 2024, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
2013593 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
