EQS-Adhoc: SBF AG: Preliminary financial figures for 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

SBF AG: Preliminary financial figures for 2024



16-Apr-2025 / 20:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SBF AG: Preliminary financial figures for 2024 Leipzig, 16 April 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, “SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, announces its preliminary sales and earnings figures for the 2024 fiscal year. Consolidated revenue rose to approximately €47.2 million. Preliminary EBITDA reached around EUR 0.6 million and consolidated net income was EUR -2.0 million. The forecast was for consolidated revenue of EUR 48 to 50 million, EBITDA of more than EUR 0.3 million and a mid-six-figure negative consolidated net income.



SBF AG looks back on a year of transformation marked by the restructuring of the SBF Group—in particular with the relocation to Budweis (Czech Republic) and the integration of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH.



With the highest order backlog in the company's history, amounting to over €100 million (as of March 31, 2025), and the opportunities presented by planned public investment in infrastructure and defense, SBF expects significant revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and the years beyond.



Corporate Contact:

SBF AG

The Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Tel: +49 (0)341 65235 894

E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

