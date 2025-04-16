SBF Aktie
WKN DE: A2AAE2 / ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
|
16.04.2025 20:09:43
EQS-Adhoc: SBF AG: Preliminary financial figures for 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
SBF AG: Preliminary financial figures for 2024
Leipzig, 16 April 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, “SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, announces its preliminary sales and earnings figures for the 2024 fiscal year. Consolidated revenue rose to approximately €47.2 million. Preliminary EBITDA reached around EUR 0.6 million and consolidated net income was EUR -2.0 million. The forecast was for consolidated revenue of EUR 48 to 50 million, EBITDA of more than EUR 0.3 million and a mid-six-figure negative consolidated net income.
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 65235894
|E-mail:
|info@sbf-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAE22
|WKN:
|A2AAE2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2119628
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2119628 16-Apr-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!