EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024

08.10.2024 12:30:22

Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024

08-Oct-2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Sofia / Munich, 8 October 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 47.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 64.9 million (BGN 127.0 million) in 9M 2024, based on preliminary data.

The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for 9M 2024 on 13 November 2024 after the close of trading.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2004291

 
