EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024

Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024



Sofia / Munich, 8 October 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 47.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 64.9 million (BGN 127.0 million) in 9M 2024, based on preliminary data.

The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for 9M 2024 on 13 November 2024 after the close of trading.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



