|
08.10.2024 12:30:22
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for 9M 2024 on 13 November 2024 after the close of trading.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
08-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2004291
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2004291 08-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17:00
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Einladung – Erster Capital Markets Day (EQS Group)
|
17:00
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Invitation – 1st Capital Markets Day (EQS Group)
|
08.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group veröffentlicht vorläufigen Konzernumsatz für 9M 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Reminder– Erster Capital Markets Day – Save the Date (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Reminder – 1st Capital Markets Day – Save the Date (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: 1st Capital Markets Day – Save the Date (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group: Erster Capital Markets Day – Save the Date (EQS Group)