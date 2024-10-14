|
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)
Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE)
The basis for the planned conversion is the conversion plan drawn up by the Board of Directors which is available on the Company's website.
The shareholders will hold the same number shares in the Company after the conversion as before. The conversion will also have no effect on the stock exchange listing of Shelly Group AD and the tradability of the shares. After the conversion takes effect, the custody account holdings of shares in Shelly Group AD will be converted into shares in Shelly Group SE.
