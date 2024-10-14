EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 19:15:16

14-Oct-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Sofia / Munich, 14 October 2024 – The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) today approved the Board of Directors' proposal to convert the Company into a European Company (“SE”). The conversion of the Company into an SE with registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Conversion”) will be carried out by way of a change of legal form.

The basis for the planned conversion is the conversion plan drawn up by the Board of Directors which is available on the Company's website.

The shareholders will hold the same number shares in the Company after the conversion as before. The conversion will also have no effect on the stock exchange listing of Shelly Group AD and the tradability of the shares. After the conversion takes effect, the custody account holdings of shares in Shelly Group AD will be converted into shares in Shelly Group SE.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2008143

 
