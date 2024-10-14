EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)



14-Oct-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Shelly Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE)



Sofia / Munich, 14 October 2024 – The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) today approved the Board of Directors' proposal to convert the Company into a European Company (“SE”). The conversion of the Company into an SE with registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Conversion”) will be carried out by way of a change of legal form.

The basis for the planned conversion is the conversion plan drawn up by the Board of Directors which is available on the Company's website.

The shareholders will hold the same number shares in the Company after the conversion as before. The conversion will also have no effect on the stock exchange listing of Shelly Group AD and the tradability of the shares. After the conversion takes effect, the custody account holdings of shares in Shelly Group AD will be converted into shares in Shelly Group SE.



Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Email: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de