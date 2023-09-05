EQS-Adhoc: Smartbroker Holding AG publishes preliminary financials for H1 2023 and adjusts full-year guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes preliminary financials for H1 2023 and adjusts full-year guidance



05-Sep-2023 / 11:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





During the first six months of its fiscal year 2023 (1 January to 30 June 2023), Smartbroker Holding AG achieved preliminary group revenues of 23.4 million (H1 2022: 27.7 million, change: -15.5%) and a preliminary EBITDA* after Smartbroker client acquisition cost of 1.7 million (H1 2022: 4.6 million, change: -63.3%).

The reduction is attributable to the persistently challenging equity market environment (war in Ukraine, inflation, increased interest rates), as well as the continuously low market volatility, which had an impact on the Group's overall business, and particularly affected its Media division.

Based on this development, the Company is updating its guidance for the full year 2023 and now expects revenues of between 46 million and 51 million (previous guidance: 51 million - 56 million), as well as consolidated EBITDA* after customer acquisition costs between minus 1 million and plus 1 million (previous guidance: 1 million - 4 million) on the group level.

* EBITDA is calculated as follows: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO