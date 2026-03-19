Softing Aktie
WKN: 517800 / ISIN: DE0005178008
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19.03.2026 16:08:33
EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG announces preliminary figures for 2025
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Softing will close the fiscal year 2025 with sales of EUR 84.9 million. Previously, sales of up to EUR 90 million had previously been expected.
Due to significantly lower capitalized in-house development and postponements of revenues with key customers, the EBIT amounted to EUR -5.5 million. Capitalized in-house development was reduced by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. Prior to that the EBIT was expected to be in the range of EUR -1.5 to -2.5 million.
The lower revenues had a primary impact on operating EBIT. This amounts to EUR –0.2 million, after a previously expected amount between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.5 million.
The equity ratio remained almost unchanged at 49.8% (previous year: 49.5%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million). The reduction of borrowed funds was one of the company's main focuses. In 2025, loans of EUR 4.3 million net were repaid.
The recent capital raise further strengthened the company’s equity position by EUR 3.2 million.
The complete annual report for 2025 will be available under www.softing.com from 27.03.2026.
Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO
End of Inside Information
19-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-333
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-399
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@softing.com
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005178008
|WKN:
|517800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294716
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2294716 19-March-2026 CET/CEST
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