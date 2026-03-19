Softing Aktie

Softing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 517800 / ISIN: DE0005178008

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19.03.2026 16:08:33

EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG announces preliminary figures for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Softing AG announces preliminary figures for 2025

19-March-2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing will close the fiscal year 2025 with sales of EUR 84.9 million. Previously, sales of up to EUR 90 million had previously been expected.

Due to significantly lower capitalized in-house development and postponements of revenues with key customers, the EBIT amounted to EUR -5.5 million. Capitalized in-house development was reduced by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. Prior to that the EBIT was expected to be in the range of EUR -1.5 to -2.5 million.

The lower revenues had a primary impact on operating EBIT. This amounts to EUR –0.2 million, after a previously expected amount between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.5 million.

The equity ratio remained almost unchanged at 49.8% (previous year: 49.5%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million). The reduction of borrowed funds was one of the company's main focuses. In 2025, loans of EUR 4.3 million net were repaid.

The recent capital raise further strengthened the company’s equity position by EUR 3.2 million.

The complete annual report for 2025 will be available under www.softing.com from 27.03.2026.

 

 


Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO


End of Inside Information

19-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294716

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2294716  19-March-2026 CET/CEST

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