EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG announces preliminary figures for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Softing AG announces preliminary figures for 2025



19-March-2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Softing will close the fiscal year 2025 with sales of EUR 84.9 million. Previously, sales of up to EUR 90 million had previously been expected.

Due to significantly lower capitalized in-house development and postponements of revenues with key customers, the EBIT amounted to EUR -5.5 million. Capitalized in-house development was reduced by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. Prior to that the EBIT was expected to be in the range of EUR -1.5 to -2.5 million.

The lower revenues had a primary impact on operating EBIT. This amounts to EUR –0.2 million, after a previously expected amount between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.5 million.

The equity ratio remained almost unchanged at 49.8% (previous year: 49.5%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million). The reduction of borrowed funds was one of the company's main focuses. In 2025, loans of EUR 4.3 million net were repaid.

The recent capital raise further strengthened the company’s equity position by EUR 3.2 million.

The complete annual report for 2025 will be available under www.softing.com from 27.03.2026.

Contact:Dr. Wolfgang TrierCEO