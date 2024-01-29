29.01.2024 09:30:45

EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG completes 10% capital increase from authorized capital

29-Jan-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Cologne, 29 January 2024. SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) (the “Company”) has completed its cash capital increase from Authorized Capital. This capital increase had been approved on 23 January 2024 and was realised excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. As part of the private placement, all 3,094,579 new ordinary bearer shares in the Company, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and with full dividend entitlement from 1 January 2023 (“New Shares”), were acquired by an investor at a price of EUR 1.00 per New Share. Accordingly, the Company’s share capital is increased by EUR 3,094,579.00, from currently EUR 30,945,797.00 to EUR 34,040,376.00, by issuing 3,094,579 new shares (“Capital Increase”).

The gross issue proceeds thereby amount to EUR 3,094,579.00. The Company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the Capital Increase especially to expand its streaming business for live sports events based on artificial intelligence (AI).

The Capital Increase has still to be entered in the commercial register.

 


Contact

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0
Email: investorrelations@sporttotal.com
 


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1824545

 
