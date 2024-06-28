|
28.06.2024 12:11:47
EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5
SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase
Cologne, June 28, 2024. SPORTTOTAL AG today placed the increase of its share capital from the company's Authorized Capital 2022/I resolved on June 7, 2024, in the amount of EUR 1,384,132.00. The current shareholders subscribed to 384,132 New Shares, corresponding to approximately 28 percent of the New Shares, with a total of 205,000 New Shares being attributable to Ralf Reichert (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG) and to Peter Lauterbach (Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPORTOTAL AG). 1,000,000 New Shares, corresponding to approximately 72 percent of the New Shares, were subscribed by strategic investors as part of the private placement. The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 1,384,132.00. SPORTTOTAL AG intends to use the proceeds of the capital increase to finance the expansion of the streaming platform for live sports events "STAIDIUM" in the USA and to finance the group's working capital.
The company's share capital of currently EUR 34,040,376.00 will consequently be increased by EUR 1,384,132.00 to EUR 35,424,508.00 by issuing 1,384,132 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("New Shares"). The New Shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2024. The New Shares were offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share at a subscription ratio of 22:1.
The capital increase has still to be entered in the commercial register. The board of directors and supervisory board will apply for registration shortly. The 1,384,132 New Shares are expected to be included in trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in calendar week 28 of 2024.
Contact
End of Inside Information
28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1935791
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1935791 28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
