EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE appoints Mr Georg Faller as CFO

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

STEICO SE appoints Mr Georg Faller as CFO



26-Aug-2024 / 11:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEICO SE appoints Mr Georg Faller as CFO Feldkirchen near Munich, 26 August 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board of STEICO SE today appointed Mr Georg Faller as Managing Director Finance with effect from 1 October 2024. Mr Faller provides over 20 years of financial leadership in fast-paced manufacturing businesses. Most recently Mr Faller held the position of Divisional Finance Director & CFO at Joris Ide Panels, a Kingspan Group company with an annual turnover of over €1 billion. His future activities as CFO at STEICO will focus on profitable growth, digitalisation and efficiency improvements. Contact

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com

26-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com