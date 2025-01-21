EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board



21-Jan-2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board

Feldkirchen near Munich, 21 January 2025 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Mr Udo Schramek (Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board) and Mrs Katarzyna Schramek today resigned from their positions as members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE with effect from the end of 28 February 2025. The Administrative Board would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Schramek for their valuable advice and support during the transition period over the last 12 months.

The Chairman of the Administrative Board, Mr Paul O'Gorman, and Ms Aiveen Kearney will continue as members of the Administrative Board. Following the departure of Mr and Mrs Schramek, the Administrative Board will consist of only two members and therefore no longer has the required number of members to form a quorum.

It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court for the term up until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2025.

Contact

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com