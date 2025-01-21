|
21.01.2025 11:47:17
EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board
Feldkirchen near Munich, 21 January 2025 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Mr Udo Schramek (Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board) and Mrs Katarzyna Schramek today resigned from their positions as members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE with effect from the end of 28 February 2025. The Administrative Board would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Schramek for their valuable advice and support during the transition period over the last 12 months.
The Chairman of the Administrative Board, Mr Paul O'Gorman, and Ms Aiveen Kearney will continue as members of the Administrative Board. Following the departure of Mr and Mrs Schramek, the Administrative Board will consist of only two members and therefore no longer has the required number of members to form a quorum.
It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court for the term up until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2025.
Contact
End of Inside Information
21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2071833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2071833 21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
