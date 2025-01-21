21.01.2025 11:47:17

EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board

21-Jan-2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Changes to the Administrative Board

Feldkirchen near Munich, 21 January 2025 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Mr Udo Schramek (Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board) and Mrs Katarzyna Schramek today resigned from their positions as members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE with effect from the end of 28 February 2025. The Administrative Board would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Schramek for their valuable advice and support during the transition period over the last 12 months.

The Chairman of the Administrative Board, Mr Paul O'Gorman, and Ms Aiveen Kearney will continue as members of the Administrative Board. Following the departure of Mr and Mrs Schramek, the Administrative Board will consist of only two members and therefore no longer has the required number of members to form a quorum.

It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court for the term up until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2025.

 

Contact
STEICO SE
Andreas Schulze
Head of Investor Relations
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



End of Inside Information

21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2071833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2071833  21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071833&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STEICO SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STEICO SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STEICO SE 20,40 -1,92% STEICO SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Trumps Amtsantritt: ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nahezu unbewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag überwiegend im Plus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen