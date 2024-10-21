EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: STEICO SE: Business figures for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year; adjustment of the annual guidance for 2024

21.10.2024 17:21:48

STEICO SE: STEICO SE: Business figures for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year; adjustment of the annual guidance for 2024

21-Oct-2024 / 17:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Business figures for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year; adjustment of the annual guidance for 2024

Feldkirchen near Munich, 21 October 2024 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - The STEICO Group generated revenue of € 291.0 million (prior-year period: € 282.4 million) after nine months of 2024 and an increased EBIT* of € 47.9 million (prior-year period: € 25.7 million).

In addition to a positive business performance, the main reason for the increase in earnings was income from currency hedging totalling € 25.6 million (previous year: € 9.2 million).

Based on this, the Management Board of STEICO SE today reassessed the influencing factors for the remaining financial year 2024 and is adjusting the revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 as a whole. Revenue of around € 375 million is now expected, around 3% above the previous forecast of € 365 million. The full-year EBIT is expected to be between € 53 million and € 55 million (previously € 45 million to € 50 million).

Further information can be found in the interim statement for the third quarter, which will be published on the company's website.

* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.

Contact
STEICO SE
Andreas Schulze
Head of Investor Relations
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
