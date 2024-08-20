EQS-Adhoc: Supreme Court of Austria assumed in a ruling on an individual case liability of bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. for liabilities of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation)

EQS-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Supreme Court of Austria assumed in a ruling on an individual case liability of bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. for liabilities of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation)



Supreme Court of the Republic of Austria assumed in a ruling on an individual case liability of bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd., Malta, for liabilities of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation), Malta

The management board of bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") today gained knowledge of a decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Austria (hereinafter referred to as the “Supreme Court”). The customer claim against bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. and bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation) concerns claims for reimbursement of gaming losses in the online casino by a plaintiff who, in the opinion of the Supreme Court, was addicted to gambling and legally incapacitated while participating in online gambling. The disputed amount is EUR 2.8 million including interest.

bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. did not offer online gaming services as a contractual partner to the plaintiff; bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation) was the sole contractual partner. However, the Supreme Court assumes that bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. is liable for gambling losses incurred in this case under tort law.

The Company holds indirectly all shares in bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. and bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation); bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation) is not included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company. bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. and the Company are assessing which impact the decision of the Supreme Court might have on the Company's recent forecast for the 2024 financial year. Any claims for reimbursement or compensation or other compensatory claims against bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. (in liquidation) should also be determined and taken into account if applicable . The latter previously recognised provisions in the amount of EUR 2.3 million for the case decided by the Supreme Court.