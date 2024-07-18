EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec raises full-year 2024 guidance following strong first half-year performance

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

SUSS MicroTec raises full-year 2024 guidance following strong first half-year performance



18-Jul-2024 / 19:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, July 18, 2024 – SUSS MicroTec's positive business development continued in the second quarter of 2024 with sales of € 99.3 million (H1 2024: € 192.8 million). Based on preliminary figures, the gross profit margin in the second quarter amounted to 40.5% (H1 2024: 39.8%) and the EBIT margin to 15.3% (H1 2024: 15.6%).

For the remainder of the fiscal year, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE expects a continued positive sales and earnings momentum and raises the outlook for all three key financial figures. In terms of sales, the Management Board now expects a range of € 380 to 410 million (previously: € 340 to 370 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be between 38 and 40% (previously: 35 to 38%) and the EBIT margin to be between 14 and 16% (previously: 10 to 12%).

Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to € 93.9 million (H1 2024: € 192.2 million). The complete financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published as planned on August 7, 2024.

