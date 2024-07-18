|
18.07.2024 19:23:39
EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec raises full-year 2024 guidance following strong first half-year performance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
Garching, July 18, 2024 – SUSS MicroTec's positive business development continued in the second quarter of 2024 with sales of € 99.3 million (H1 2024: € 192.8 million). Based on preliminary figures, the gross profit margin in the second quarter amounted to 40.5% (H1 2024: 39.8%) and the EBIT margin to 15.3% (H1 2024: 15.6%).
For the remainder of the fiscal year, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE expects a continued positive sales and earnings momentum and raises the outlook for all three key financial figures. In terms of sales, the Management Board now expects a range of € 380 to 410 million (previously: € 340 to 370 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be between 38 and 40% (previously: 35 to 38%) and the EBIT margin to be between 14 and 16% (previously: 10 to 12%).
Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to € 93.9 million (H1 2024: € 192.2 million). The complete financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published as planned on August 7, 2024.
Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com
End of Inside Information
18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1949541
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1949541 18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
|11.07.24
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.24
|SÜSS MicroTec Hold
|Warburg Research
|17.06.24
|SÜSS MicroTec Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|11.06.24
|SÜSS MicroTec Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.06.24
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|60,50
|2,89%
