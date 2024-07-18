18.07.2024 19:23:39

EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec raises full-year 2024 guidance following strong first half-year performance

SUSS MicroTec raises full-year 2024 guidance following strong first half-year performance

Garching, July 18, 2024 – SUSS MicroTec's positive business development continued in the second quarter of 2024 with sales of € 99.3 million (H1 2024: € 192.8 million). Based on preliminary figures, the gross profit margin in the second quarter amounted to 40.5% (H1 2024: 39.8%) and the EBIT margin to 15.3% (H1 2024: 15.6%).

For the remainder of the fiscal year, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE expects a continued positive sales and earnings momentum and raises the outlook for all three key financial figures. In terms of sales, the Management Board now expects a range of € 380 to 410 million (previously: € 340 to 370 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be between 38 and 40% (previously: 35 to 38%) and the EBIT margin to be between 14 and 16% (previously: 10 to 12%).

Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to € 93.9 million (H1 2024: € 192.2 million). The complete financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published as planned on August 7, 2024.


Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com


