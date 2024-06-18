18.06.2024 07:30:39

EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a corporate bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a corporate bond

18-Jun-2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a corporate bond

Düsseldorf, 18 June 2024. The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a new corporate bond under Norwegian law (Nordic Bond) with a target volume of EUR 25 million. The issue is to take the form of a private placement and a public offering in Germany and Luxembourg, which is targeted for June/July 2024. The public offer is subject to the approval of a securities prospectus by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for the further growth of the company, in particular, the acquisition of four additional M&A targets in Q2 respectively Q3 2024. Upon approval, the securities prospectus will be published on the company's website at https://corporate.the-platform-group.com/ in the “Publications” section. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch act as Lead Manager and bestin.capital GmbH and Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH as Financial Advisors for the transaction.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com



End of Inside Information

18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1926959

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1926959  18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926959&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten