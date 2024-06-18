EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a corporate bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

18-Jun-2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a corporate bond

Düsseldorf, 18 June 2024. The Platform Group AG contemplates issuing a new corporate bond under Norwegian law (Nordic Bond) with a target volume of EUR 25 million. The issue is to take the form of a private placement and a public offering in Germany and Luxembourg, which is targeted for June/July 2024. The public offer is subject to the approval of a securities prospectus by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for the further growth of the company, in particular, the acquisition of four additional M&A targets in Q2 respectively Q3 2024. Upon approval, the securities prospectus will be published on the company's website at https://corporate.the-platform-group.com/ in the “Publications” section. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch act as Lead Manager and bestin.capital GmbH and Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH as Financial Advisors for the transaction.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com