|
25.07.2024 19:46:09
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp AG adjusts outlook for FY 2023/24
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
thyssenkrupp AG adjusts outlook for FY 2023/24
Based on the preliminary results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year and the updated forecast for the full year, thyssenkrupp AG is adjusting its outlook for FY 2023/24. The main reason for this is the continued challenging market environment, which is leading to a significant decline in sales in the current financial year, among other things. The market is not expected to stabilize in the short term in the current fiscal year. The efficiency improvement measures introduced as part of the APEX performance program are successfully mitigating the negative developments of the market, but cannot fully compensate for these effects.
thyssenkrupp AG expects the following results for the 2023/24 financial year:
All other figures will be updated and communicated as part of the third-quarter results scheduled for release on August 14.
Contact:Andreas Trösch
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Frank Grodzki
Head of Communications
T: +49-152-21830826
End of Inside Information
25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1954583
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1954583 25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
10:37
|ROUNDUP: Thyssenkrupp senkt Prognose erneut - Aktie fällt Richtung Rekordtief (dpa-AFX)
|
09:46
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum verändert - Thyssenkrupp werden abverkauft (Dow Jones)
|
09:29
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
09:04
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Thyssenkrupp auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 4,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08:46
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Thyssenkrupp fallen weiter - 'Anhaltende Enttäuschung' (dpa-AFX)
|
25.07.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,2% auf 18.254 Pkt - Thyssenkrupp mit deutlichen Abgaben (Dow Jones)
|
25.07.24
|Industriekonzern: Thyssen-Krupp korrigiert Prognosen für Umsatz und Gewinn nach unten (Handelsblatt)