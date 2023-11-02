EQS-Adhoc: tonies SE: Tobias Wann becomes new CEO of tonies SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: tonies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

tonies SE: Tobias Wann becomes new CEO of tonies SE



02-Nov-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc Announcement:

tonies SE: Tobias Wann becomes new CEO of tonies SE

Luxembourg/Dusseldorf, 02.11.2023. Today, the Supervisory Board of tonies SE (“Company”; ISIN LU2333563281, LU2333564099) appointed Tobias Wann as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect as of January 1st, 2024 and for an initial period of three years. The two Co-founders and current Co-CEOs Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl will step down from their roles on the Management Board with effect as of December 31st, 2023. Both will remain part of the Company as shareholders and senior advisors. The aim of the changes at the management level is to further drive the achievement of the Companies’ objectives and the development of the business on a global scale. Tobias Wann has over 20 years of experience in running fast growing international technology companies.







Contact

tonies SE

Manuel Bösing

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)15157846012

E-mail: ir@tonies.com

Important Notice

Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of tonies SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of tonies SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. Except as required under applicable law, we undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



