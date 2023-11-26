EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award

|
Düsseldorf, 26 November 2023. Uniper SE (“Uniper”) has been notified on Friday evening, 24 November 2023, of an award against a subsidiary in arbitration proceedings under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce which began in early 2021. The proceedings between the Uniper subsidiary and a European energy company relate, inter alia, to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquified Natural Gas (LNG), concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired. A payment to the opposing party of an estimated EUR 550 million related to the retroactive re-pricing of the long-term agreement would be due under the terms of the award. The additional payment will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper. Uniper is currently analyzing the reasoning of the decision and reviewing all possible avenues of legal recourse against the award.
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
