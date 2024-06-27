|
27.06.2024 13:13:44
EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG: Delisting of USU Software AG shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of July 2, 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Delisting
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed USU Software AG today that the company's application for revocation of the admission of the shares of USU Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0BVU28) to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) has been granted with effect from the end of July 2, 2024. After this date, USU shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
USU has also applied to the Berlin (Berlin Second Regulated Market), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart stock exchanges and the Xetra electronic trading system for the shares of USU Software AG to no longer be traded over the counter on these stock exchanges, if possible at the end of July 2, 2024 or shortly thereafter, and for existing listings to be discontinued with effect from this date.
In accordance with the end of the further acceptance period for the public delisting purchase offer of NUNUS GmbH, the delisting will therefore become effective at the end of July 2, 2024.
The post-admission and transparency obligations such as the ad-hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly statements of USU will cease to apply as a result of the revocation of the admission and the further applications to cease trading on the stock exchange at the end of July 2, 2024.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
End of Inside Information
27-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof 1
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1934855
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1934855 27-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
