EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG: Delisting of USU Software AG shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of July 2, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Delisting

USU Software AG: Delisting of USU Software AG shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of July 2, 2024



27-Jun-2024 / 13:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed USU Software AG today that the company's application for revocation of the admission of the shares of USU Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0BVU28) to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) has been granted with effect from the end of July 2, 2024. After this date, USU shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

USU has also applied to the Berlin (Berlin Second Regulated Market), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart stock exchanges and the Xetra electronic trading system for the shares of USU Software AG to no longer be traded over the counter on these stock exchanges, if possible at the end of July 2, 2024 or shortly thereafter, and for existing listings to be discontinued with effect from this date.

In accordance with the end of the further acceptance period for the public delisting purchase offer of NUNUS GmbH, the delisting will therefore become effective at the end of July 2, 2024.

The post-admission and transparency obligations such as the ad-hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly statements of USU will cease to apply as a result of the revocation of the admission and the further applications to cease trading on the stock exchange at the end of July 2, 2024.

Contact:

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Spitalhof

D-71696 Möglingen

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com



USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com



