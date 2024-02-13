|
13.02.2024 17:27:40
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA affected by cyber attack
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
VARTA affected by cyber attack
Ellwangen, February 13th 2024
Last night, February 12th 2024, the VARTA Group was the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. This affects the five production plants and the administration. The IT systems and thus also production were proactively shut down temporarily for security reasons and disconnected from the internet. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.
The extent of the actual damage cannot be determined at this time.
In accordance with the emergency plan for such situations, the necessary precautionary measures were implemented immediately. Additionally, a task force was set up instantly to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and deal with the incident with the support of cyber security experts and data forensics specialists.
Contact:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen
Tel.: +4979619213115
IR@varta-ag.com
End of Inside Information
13-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)791-921-0
|E-mail:
|info@varta-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
|WKN:
|A0TGJ5
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1836547
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1836547 13-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:18
|Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Warburg Research empfiehlt Varta nach Cyberattacke zum Verkauf (dpa-AFX)
|
15:59
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|Varta-Aktie erholt sich nach Cyberangriff (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|Produktion von Varta steht nach Cyberangriff weiter still (dpa-AFX)
|
14.02.24
|IT-Sicherheit : Cyberangriff bei Varta - Produktion heruntergefahren (Handelsblatt)
|
14.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|WDH/Hacker greifen Varta an: IT und Produktion zur Sicherheit heruntergefahren (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.24
|IT-Sicherheit: Cyberangriff bei Varta - Produktion heruntergefahren (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu Varta AGmehr Analysen
|11:29
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|23.11.23
|Varta Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.11.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:29
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|23.11.23
|Varta Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.11.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:29
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|23.11.23
|Varta Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|14.11.23
|Varta Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.08.23
|Varta Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.05.23
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!