EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA affected by cyber attack

VARTA AG: VARTA affected by cyber attack



Ellwangen, February 13th 2024



Last night, February 12th 2024, the VARTA Group was the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. This affects the five production plants and the administration. The IT systems and thus also production were proactively shut down temporarily for security reasons and disconnected from the internet. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.



The extent of the actual damage cannot be determined at this time.



In accordance with the emergency plan for such situations, the necessary precautionary measures were implemented immediately. Additionally, a task force was set up instantly to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and deal with the incident with the support of cyber security experts and data forensics specialists.

