13.02.2024 17:27:40

EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA affected by cyber attack

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VARTA AG: VARTA affected by cyber attack

13-Feb-2024 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55  
 
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
 
VARTA affected by cyber attack
 
Ellwangen, February 13th 2024 

Last night, February 12th 2024, the VARTA Group was the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. This affects the five production plants and the administration. The IT systems and thus also production were proactively shut down temporarily for security reasons and disconnected from the internet. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.

The extent of the actual damage cannot be determined at this time.  

In accordance with the emergency plan for such situations, the necessary precautionary measures were implemented immediately. Additionally, a task force was set up instantly to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and deal with the incident with the support of cyber security experts and data forensics specialists. 
Contact:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen
Tel.: +4979619213115
IR@varta-ag.com


End of Inside Information

13-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1836547

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1836547  13-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836547&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Varta AGmehr Analysen

11:29 Varta Sell Warburg Research
23.11.23 Varta Verkaufen DZ BANK
17.11.23 Varta Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.23 Varta Sell Warburg Research
15.11.23 Varta Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Varta AG 16,26 -4,58% Varta AG

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen