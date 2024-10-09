|
09.10.2024 08:01:37
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG signs agreement with Porsche regarding investment in business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Investment
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Ellwangen, October 9, 2024 - VARTA AG has signed an agreement with Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche”) on a majority investment by Porsche in the business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells through a majority stake in V4Drive Battery GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of VARTA AG. VARTA AG and Porsche concluded an agreement to this effect today. In order to implement the investment, a capital increase will be carried out at V4Drive Battery GmbH, in the context of which VARTA AG and its participating subsidiaries will contribute the business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells and an operating property and Porsche will contribute certain equipment, patents and receivables belonging to the business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells.
Porsche is already a customer of the business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells. VARTA AG intends to gain a strong long-term partner for the further development and marketing of these cells through Porsche's participation in this business unit.
The closing of the transaction is still subject to, among other things, merger control clearance, some operational verifications and the legally binding confirmation of the restructuring plan for VARTA AG in the ongoing restructuring proceedings under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG). It is currently expected in the first quarter of 2025.
VARTA AG continues to undergo restructuring proceedings in accordance with the StaRUG. As published on October 7, 2024, VARTA AG reached a further milestone within the framework of its restructuring concept yesterday with the signing of key agreements with its financiers and investors, which, in the opinion of the Management Board, secures the necessary majorities for approval in the StaRUG proceedings of the restructuring plan to be proposed. As next step in the StaRUG proceedings, a restructuring plan is expected to be submitted to the competent Stuttgart Local Court - Restructuring Court - by the end of October 2024 and a discussion and voting meeting shall be applied for.
Contact:
Investors:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations
IR@varta-ag.com
Press and media:
Dirk Schmitt
Press Spokesman (interim)
PR@varta-ag.com
End of Inside Information
09-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)791-921-0
|E-mail:
|info@varta-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
|WKN:
|A0TGJ5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2004635
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2004635 09-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:22
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG reduces revenue forecast for the current fiscal year due to further slowdown in the energy storage market and lower revenue planned for Lithium-Ion Large Cells in 2024 (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Varta-Aktie dank Hoffnung auf Sanierung mit kräftigen Zuwächsen (dpa-AFX)
|
09.10.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 19.271 Pkt - Varta hoch volatil (Dow Jones)
|
09.10.24
|Varta-Aktie schießt zweistellig hoch: Porsche übernimmt Mehrheit an V4Drive Battery (APA)
|
09.10.24
|Batteriehersteller: Verkauf von Varta-Sparte V4Drive an Porsche ist vollzogen (Handelsblatt)
|
09.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG signs agreement with Porsche regarding investment in business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells (EQS Group)
|
09.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG unterzeichnet Vertrag mit Porsche über Investment in Geschäftsbereich für großformatige Lithium-Ionen-Zellen (EQS Group)
|
08.10.24
|Batteriehersteller : Varta unterschreibt Sanierungsverträge und sichert Brückenkredit (Handelsblatt)