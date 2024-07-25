|
25.07.2024 21:58:27
EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Half yearly results as per June 30th, 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
Vitruvia Medical AG half-year results as of June 30, 2024
Vitruvia Medical AG achieves results as expected in the first half of 2024. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the year as a whole.
Vitruvia Medical AG is on target for the first six months of 2024. The result amounted to CHF -52,968.06 compared to CHF -150,464.24 in the previous year. Based on the expected results for the first half of 2024, the company's management confirms the outlook for the current full year. For this period, the Board of Directors expects consolidated sales of around EUR 2.0 million. On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG anticipates a further improvement in earnings compared to the previous year.
End of Inside Information
25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitruvia Medical AG
|Kesselackerstr. 18
|5611 Anglikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 915 33 78
|E-mail:
|kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
|Internet:
|www.vitruvia-med.com
|ISIN:
|CH0461931419
|WKN:
|A2PDWF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1954611
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1954611 25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
