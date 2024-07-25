25.07.2024 21:58:27

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Half yearly results as per June 30th, 2024

Vitruvia Medical AG: Half yearly results as per June 30th, 2024

Vitruvia Medical AG half-year results as of June 30, 2024

 

Vitruvia Medical AG achieves results as expected in the first half of 2024. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the year as a whole.

Vitruvia Medical AG is on target for the first six months of 2024. The result amounted to CHF -52,968.06 compared to CHF -150,464.24 in the previous year. Based on the expected results for the first half of 2024, the company's management confirms the outlook for the current full year. For this period, the Board of Directors expects consolidated sales of around EUR 2.0 million. On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG anticipates a further improvement in earnings compared to the previous year.

 



www.eqs-news.com
