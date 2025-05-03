EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Year End results as of December 31,2024

VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie
Anglikon, May 3, 2025: Vitruvia Medical AG achieved a result after taxes of CHF -173’775.93 in the past year 2024 compared to CHF -243’896.10 in the previous year.
On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenue of EUR 2’108’483.00 (previous year EUR 1,757,724.00 / +20%) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of EUR 178’398.00, compared with EUR 61,078.00 in the previous year (+192%).
Earnings after taxes and amortization of goodwill amounted to EUR -384’086.00 compared with EUR-535,435.00 in the previous year
LT technologies has achieved its sales and profit expectations for 2024. For 2025, we expect LT technologies' activity to continue to pick up, which will be reflected in the sales and profit figures.
About Vitruvia Medical AG:
Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focusing on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.
Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.
