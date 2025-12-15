VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie

VITRUVIA MEDICAL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PDWF / ISIN: CH0461931419

15.12.2025 16:42:14

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: successfull capital increase and strengthening of the financial structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Vitruvia Medical AG: successfull capital increase and strengthening of the financial structure

15-Dec-2025 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Vitruvia Medical AG

December 15, 2025

 

Vitruvia Medical AG successfully completes capital increase and strengthens its financial structure

Vitruvia Medical AG announces that a capital increase was successfully completed on December 15, 2025. The newly created capital was used in full to repay the convertible bond due at the beginning of December.

This measure strengthened the company's equity and significantly reduced its debt. The improved capital structure secures the long-term financing of Vitruvia Medical AG and contributes significantly to the company's economic stability.

The Board of Directors of Vitruvia AG

 



End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 2246030

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2246030  15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

