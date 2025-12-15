EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: successfull capital increase and strengthening of the financial structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Vitruvia Medical AG: successfull capital increase and strengthening of the financial structure



15-Dec-2025 / 16:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement

Vitruvia Medical AG

December 15, 2025

Vitruvia Medical AG successfully completes capital increase and strengthens its financial structure

Vitruvia Medical AG announces that a capital increase was successfully completed on December 15, 2025. The newly created capital was used in full to repay the convertible bond due at the beginning of December.

This measure strengthened the company's equity and significantly reduced its debt. The improved capital structure secures the long-term financing of Vitruvia Medical AG and contributes significantly to the company's economic stability.

The Board of Directors of Vitruvia AG