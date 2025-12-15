VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie
WKN DE: A2PDWF / ISIN: CH0461931419
|
15.12.2025 16:42:14
EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: successfull capital increase and strengthening of the financial structure
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Ad hoc announcement
Vitruvia Medical AG
December 15, 2025
Vitruvia Medical AG successfully completes capital increase and strengthens its financial structure
Vitruvia Medical AG announces that a capital increase was successfully completed on December 15, 2025. The newly created capital was used in full to repay the convertible bond due at the beginning of December.
This measure strengthened the company's equity and significantly reduced its debt. The improved capital structure secures the long-term financing of Vitruvia Medical AG and contributes significantly to the company's economic stability.
The Board of Directors of Vitruvia AG
End of Inside Information
