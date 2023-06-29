EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Changes of key leadership roles at the Board of Directors of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Changes of key leadership roles at the Board of Directors of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited



29-Jun-2023 / 23:30 CET/CEST

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited is pleased to advise the following key leadership role changes effective 1 July 2023:



- Mr. Cris Moreno, Deputy CEO since 2022 and with extensive experience delivering large capital projects in the energy, chemicals and battery sector into commercial production, has been appointed to Managing Director and CEO.

- Dr. Francis Wedin, founder of the Zero Carbon Lithium Project in 2018 and Managing Director and CEO since 2019, will move to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

- Mr. Gavin Rezos, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2019, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman.



The relevant agreements between Vulcan Energy Resources Limited and Cris Moreno, Dr. Francis Wedin and Gavin Rezos have been signed today. The changes in leadership are made in connection with an effective succession planning and in line with the corporate development as the company transitions from the development phase to the execution phase of the Zero Carbon Lithium project.

