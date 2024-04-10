10.04.2024 20:00:20

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: First Lithium Chloride produced from Optimisation Plant

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: First Lithium Chloride produced from Optimisation Plant

10-Apr-2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan) is pleased to announce the Start of Production (SOP) of the first Lithium Chloride (LiCl) product at Vulcan’s Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP) in Landau, Germany. 

The first LiCl produced from LEOP mark the first lithium chemicals  produced entirely from a local source in Europe. LEOP is showing strong early results with consistently over 90% (up to 95%) lithium extraction efficiency from its Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) unit, replicating what Vulcan has seen in its lab and pilot plant operations, and in line with its commercial plant expectations and Vulcan’s financing model. The SOP follows over three years and more than 10,000 hours of successful in-house A-DLE piloting by Vulcan, showing high lithium recoveries and thousands of cycles of adsorbent life with no material degradation.

The first results prove that the sustainable lithium production process known as A-DLE, which accounts for 10% of global lithium production today, can be successfully applied in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field which contains Europe’s largest lithium resource and is also a source of geothermal renewable heat. This will allow Vulcan to produce its lithium using geothermal renewable energy, decarbonising the carbon footprint of lithium production for Battery Electric Vehicles. 

 



End of Inside Information

10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1877983

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1877983  10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877983&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Energymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vulcan Energy 2,09 22,80% Vulcan Energy

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen