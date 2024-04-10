|
10.04.2024 20:00:20
EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: First Lithium Chloride produced from Optimisation Plant
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan) is pleased to announce the Start of Production (SOP) of the first Lithium Chloride (LiCl) product at Vulcan’s Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP) in Landau, Germany.
The first LiCl produced from LEOP mark the first lithium chemicals produced entirely from a local source in Europe. LEOP is showing strong early results with consistently over 90% (up to 95%) lithium extraction efficiency from its Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) unit, replicating what Vulcan has seen in its lab and pilot plant operations, and in line with its commercial plant expectations and Vulcan’s financing model. The SOP follows over three years and more than 10,000 hours of successful in-house A-DLE piloting by Vulcan, showing high lithium recoveries and thousands of cycles of adsorbent life with no material degradation.
The first results prove that the sustainable lithium production process known as A-DLE, which accounts for 10% of global lithium production today, can be successfully applied in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field which contains Europe’s largest lithium resource and is also a source of geothermal renewable heat. This will allow Vulcan to produce its lithium using geothermal renewable energy, decarbonising the carbon footprint of lithium production for Battery Electric Vehicles.
End of Inside Information
10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1877983
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1877983 10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vulcan Energymehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vulcan Energy
|2,09
|22,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.