Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.11.2023 21:40:30

EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Westwing Group SE: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised

06-Nov-2023 / 21:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised

Munich, November 6, 2023 // Westwing Group SE (“Westwing” or “the Company”) publishes an updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023.

The Company now expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR +13 million to EUR +19 million for the full year 2023 (previously: in the upper half of the range of EUR +4 million to EUR +13 million).

This update is mainly driven by a better outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, despite the challenging market environment, based on stronger than expected preliminary October results.

The full year 2023 revenue guidance is confirmed in the upper half of the range of EUR 390 million to EUR 440 million.

The Company will publish its quarterly report for Q3 2023 on November 9, 2023. Regarding the exact definition of the Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the corresponding definitions in the 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Company’s website.


Contact:
ir@westwing.de


End of Inside Information

06-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1766371

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1766371  06-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1766371&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Westwing AGmehr Nachrichten