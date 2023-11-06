|
06.11.2023 21:40:30
EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Westwing Group SE: Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised
Munich, November 6, 2023 // Westwing Group SE (“Westwing” or “the Company”) publishes an updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023.
The Company now expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR +13 million to EUR +19 million for the full year 2023 (previously: in the upper half of the range of EUR +4 million to EUR +13 million).
This update is mainly driven by a better outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, despite the challenging market environment, based on stronger than expected preliminary October results.
The full year 2023 revenue guidance is confirmed in the upper half of the range of EUR 390 million to EUR 440 million.
The Company will publish its quarterly report for Q3 2023 on November 9, 2023. Regarding the exact definition of the Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the corresponding definitions in the 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Company’s website.
Contact:
ir@westwing.de
