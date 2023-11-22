EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Share buy-back approved

EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Westwing Group SE: Share buy-back approved



22-Nov-2023 / 19:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Westwing Group SE: Share buy-back approved

Munich, November 22, 2023 // - The Management Board of Westwing Group SE has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy-back up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to EUR 3 million in the period from November 27, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

The share buy-back is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of August 5, 2021.

If the treasury shares are purchased on the stock exchange, the purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main).

The purchased shares can be used in general for the purposes as set out in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting as of August 5, 2021 and shall be used in particular for existing and future employee participation programs.

The share buy-back will be carried out by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016. The independent credit institution shall decide about the timing of the share purchase independent of and uninfluenced by Westwing Group SE, even if shares in the Company are to be repurchased during a Closed Period within the meaning of Article 19 para. 11 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, or during a period in which the Company has decided to postpone the disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (4) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014. All transactions are posted weekly on the Company's website after their execution in the Investor Relations section (www.ir.westwing.com).

The Company reserves the right to suspend or end the share buy-back program. Westwing Group SE currently holds 755,251 own shares. This corresponds to around 3.61% of today´s share capital.

Contact

Westwing Group SE

Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@westwing.de

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in this press release due to a number of factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, inefficient processes at fulfillment centers, inaccurate personnel and capacity forecasts for fulfillment centers, hazardous material / conditions in production with regard to private labels, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security, lack of market knowledge, risk of strike and changes in competition levels.