26.01.2024 19:19:33
EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG decides on capital increase
Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 26 January 2024
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG decides on capital increase
On 26 January 2024, the Management Board of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to increase the share capital of the company from currently EUR 5,026,311 by up to EUR 255,343 to up to EUR 5,281,654. The capital increase will be implemented by issuing up to 255,343 new no-par value bearer shares, with a proportionate amount of the share capital per share of
About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges.
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
phone: +43 (512) 345726
Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
Disclaimer:
This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.
End of Inside Information
