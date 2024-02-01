01.02.2024 10:47:39

EQS-Adhoc: Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft plans capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital

Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft plans capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital

Munich, 1 February 2024

The Management Board of Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE), Munich, (ISIN DE000A161N14) plans to carry out a capital increase of up to 10% of the company's share capital, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2022 created by resolution of the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. The new shares are to be placed with selected investors.

Subject to final decisions of the company's Management and Supervisory Boards, the company plans to execute the capital increase in the first half of 2024. Considering requirements under stock corporation law for setting the final placement price, the Management Board expects gross issue proceeds of up to approximately EUR 5 million depending on the company's share price in the specific period of the final decisions by the Management and Supervisory Boards, this figure may deviate.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this planned capital measure to build up capacities and partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), for possible new productions from YFE's IP catalog, the further expansion of digital platforms ("streaming/video-on-demand") and the pursuit of potential M&A transactions.


Note:
Your Family Entertainment AG is also publishing a separate corporate news item today entitled "Innovation through partnerships: How Your Family Entertainment AG is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its corporate strategy."



