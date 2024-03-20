20.03.2024 07:06:24

EQS-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE acquires further shares in Lotto24 AG and announces intention to request the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of Lotto24 AG

ZEAL Network SE acquires further shares in Lotto24 AG and announces intention to request the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of Lotto24 AG

20-March-2024 / 07:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE has secured more than 95% of the shares in Lotto24 AG and plans to initiate a squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of Lotto24 AG pursuant to sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act.

ZEAL Network SE currently holds approx. 94.86% of the shares in Lotto24 AG. In addition, ZEAL Network SE today entered into share purchase agreements regarding the acquisition of in total approx. 0.59% of the shares in Lotto24 AG. After the settlement of the share purchase agreements, ZEAL Network SE will thus hold approx. 95.45% of the shares and the share capital of Lotto24 AG. The settlement of the share purchase agreements is expected to take place within the next days.

After having reached the stake of 95% of the share capital of Lotto24 AG, ZEAL Network SE will request pursuant to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act that Lotto24 AG’s shareholder meeting resolves to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders of Lotto24 AG to ZEAL Network SE as the majority shareholder against payment of an appropriate cash compensation. The amount of the cash compensation will be determined at a later date.

 

ZEAL Network SE

The Management Board


Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Senior Investor Relations

ZEAL
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg

T +49 (0) 40 809036042

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de


