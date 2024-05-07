|
EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 21, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
