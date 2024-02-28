|
28.02.2024 19:18:16
EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|
1847785 28.02.2024 CET/CEST
