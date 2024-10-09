|
09.10.2024 14:55:06
EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
09.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2005387 09.10.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!