EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025

Address:

