09.10.2024 14:55:06

EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.10.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads

09.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2005387  09.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005387&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu METRO (St.)mehr Nachrichten