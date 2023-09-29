|
29.09.2023 09:15:03
EQS-AFR: Rath AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Rath AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Rath AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations
29.09.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rath AG
|Walfischgasse 14
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.rath-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1737143 29.09.2023 CET/CEST
