EQS-AFR: Rath AG: Release of a Financial report

Rath AG: Release of a Financial report

29.09.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rath AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations

29.09.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Rath AG
Walfischgasse 14
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.rath-group.com

 
