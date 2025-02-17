EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

17.02.2025 13:44:29

Filderstadt, 17 February 2025 – In the period from 10 February 2025 up to and including 14 February 2025, a total of 3,539 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2024 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 25 November 2024 was disclosed on 22 November 2024 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
10.02.2025 828 59.7129
11.02.2025 336 59.9359
12.02.2025 861 59.8682
13.02.2025 391 59.3716
14.02.2025 1,123 59.0463

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 25 November 2024 up to and including 14 February 2025 amounts to 40,309 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
