All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
|
03.11.2025 08:27:23
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
17th Interim Report
Filderstadt, 3 November 2025 – In the period from 27 October 2025 up to and including 31 October 2025, no shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 31 October 2025 amounts to 30,691 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2222318 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.10.25
|EQS-News: All for One Group platziert erfolgreich Schuldscheindarlehen // Deutliche Überzeichnung (EQS Group)
|
24.10.25
|EQS-News: All for One Group successfully places promissory note loan // Significant oversubscription (EQS Group)
|
20.10.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20.10.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|40,40
|-1,22%