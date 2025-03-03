EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme

All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information



03.03.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

14th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 3 March 2025 – In the period from 24 February 2025 up to and including 28 February 2025, a total of 4,590 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2024 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 25 November 2024 was disclosed on 22 November 2024 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 24.02.2025 972 50.6439 25.02.2025 1,003 54.5032 26.02.2025 1,027 54.6058 27.02.2025 545 54.3013 28.02.2025 1,043 52.8881

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 25 November 2024 up to and including 28 February 2025 amounts to 48,581 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).