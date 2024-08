EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



12.08.2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 29

In the time period from 05 August 2024 until and including 09 August 2024, a number of 2,591,972 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 05 August 2024 287,801 31.9544 9,196,508.27 Xetra 05 August 2024 147,842 31.9521 4,723,862.37 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 05 August 2024 30,853 31.9464 985,642.28 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 05 August 2024 26,296 31.9533 840,243.98 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 06 August 2024 295,542 32.4944 9,603,459.96 Xetra 06 August 2024 154,384 32.4945 5,016,630.89 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 06 August 2024 32,557 32.4939 1,057,903.90 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 06 August 2024 27,438 32.4928 891,537.45 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 07 August 2024 293,885 32.8763 9,661,851.43 Xetra 07 August 2024 154,448 32.8727 5,077,122.77 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 07 August 2024 32,735 32.8797 1,076,316.98 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 07 August 2024 28,580 32.8783 939,661.81 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 08 August 2024 302,434 33.2479 10,055,295.39 Xetra 08 August 2024 164,166 33.2494 5,458,421.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 08 August 2024 34,476 33.2487 1,146,282.18 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 08 August 2024 29,760 33.2459 989,397.98 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 09 August 2024 311,296 33.3580 10,384,211.97 Xetra 09 August 2024 170,759 33.3316 5,691,670.68 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 August 2024 35,678 33.3339 1,189,286.88 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 August 2024 31,042 33.3338 1,034,747.82 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 09 August 2024 amounts to 29,358,660 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 12 August 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management