EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 83rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 19th, 2024 – In the period from January 15, 2024, until and including January 19, 2024, 41,157 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,963 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/01/2024 288 40.68 AQEU 15/01/2024 4,004 40.70 CEUX 15/01/2024 348 40.63 TQEX 15/01/2024 4,300 40.68 XETA 16/01/2024 745 40.35 AQEU 16/01/2024 1,288 40.45 CEUX 16/01/2024 145 40.30 TQEX 16/01/2024 5,787 40.40 XETA 17/01/2024 198 40.47 AQEU 17/01/2024 850 40.27 CEUX 17/01/2024 6,687 40.32 XETA 18/01/2024 638 40.72 AQEU 18/01/2024 883 40.69 CEUX 18/01/2024 181 40.68 TQEX 18/01/2024 6,865 40.65 XETA 19/01/2024 240 40.90 AQEU 19/01/2024 458 40.89 CEUX 19/01/2024 79 40.92 TQEX 19/01/2024 7,173 40.88 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/01/2024 1,038 32.85 AQEU 15/01/2024 1,837 32.82 CEUX 15/01/2024 4,678 32.86 XETA 16/01/2024 1,020 32.79 AQEU 16/01/2024 890 32.77 CEUX 16/01/2024 4,237 32.78 XETA 17/01/2024 1,042 32.79 AQEU 17/01/2024 1,492 32.81 CEUX 17/01/2024 4,698 32.82 XETA 18/01/2024 983 32.88 AQEU 18/01/2024 1,574 32.88 CEUX 18/01/2024 3,552 32.87 XETA 19/01/2024 924 32.91 AQEU 19/01/2024 1,571 32.94 CEUX 19/01/2024 4,427 32.95 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,082,231 preference shares and 3,066,241 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 22/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

