EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

22.01.2024 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 83rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 19th, 2024 – In the period from January 15, 2024, until and including January 19, 2024, 41,157 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,963 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/01/2024 288 40.68 AQEU
15/01/2024 4,004 40.70 CEUX
15/01/2024 348 40.63 TQEX
15/01/2024 4,300 40.68 XETA
16/01/2024 745 40.35 AQEU
16/01/2024 1,288 40.45 CEUX
16/01/2024 145 40.30 TQEX
16/01/2024 5,787 40.40 XETA
17/01/2024 198 40.47 AQEU
17/01/2024 850 40.27 CEUX
17/01/2024 6,687 40.32 XETA
18/01/2024 638 40.72 AQEU
18/01/2024 883 40.69 CEUX
18/01/2024 181 40.68 TQEX
18/01/2024 6,865 40.65 XETA
19/01/2024 240 40.90 AQEU
19/01/2024 458 40.89 CEUX
19/01/2024 79 40.92 TQEX
19/01/2024 7,173 40.88 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/01/2024 1,038 32.85 AQEU
15/01/2024 1,837 32.82 CEUX
15/01/2024 4,678 32.86 XETA
16/01/2024 1,020 32.79 AQEU
16/01/2024 890 32.77 CEUX
16/01/2024 4,237 32.78 XETA
17/01/2024 1,042 32.79 AQEU
17/01/2024 1,492 32.81 CEUX
17/01/2024 4,698 32.82 XETA
18/01/2024 983 32.88 AQEU
18/01/2024 1,574 32.88 CEUX
18/01/2024 3,552 32.87 XETA
19/01/2024 924 32.91 AQEU
19/01/2024 1,571 32.94 CEUX
19/01/2024 4,427 32.95 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,082,231 preference shares and 3,066,241 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 22/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
