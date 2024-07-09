EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 107. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



09.07.2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 107. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 9, 2024 – In the period from July 1, 2024, until and including July 5, 2024, 83,849 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 20,473 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/07/2024 708 42.57 AQEU 01/07/2024 2,469 42.57 CEUX 01/07/2024 744 42.58 TQEX 01/07/2024 8,579 42.59 XETA 02/07/2024 685 42.26 AQEU 02/07/2024 4,156 42.27 CEUX 02/07/2024 570 42.25 TQEX 02/07/2024 19,589 42.13 XETA 03/07/2024 660 42.16 AQEU 03/07/2024 1,612 42.15 CEUX 03/07/2024 359 42.16 TQEX 03/07/2024 15,650 42.17 XETA 04/07/2024 632 42.06 AQEU 04/07/2024 562 42.04 CEUX 04/07/2024 387 42.04 TQEX 04/07/2024 7,018 42.04 XETA 05/07/2024 785 41.93 AQEU 05/07/2024 1,760 41.89 CEUX 05/07/2024 832 41.88 TQEX 05/07/2024 16,092 41.91 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/07/2024 267 33.54 AQEU 01/07/2024 1,318 33.47 CEUX 01/07/2024 53 33.45 TQEX 01/07/2024 2,535 33.42 XETA 02/07/2024 1,393 33.27 CEUX 02/07/2024 123 33.15 TQEX 02/07/2024 3,484 33.17 XETA 03/07/2024 311 33.38 AQEU 03/07/2024 1,467 33.29 CEUX 03/07/2024 57 33.25 TQEX 03/07/2024 826 33.14 XETA 04/07/2024 141 33.00 AQEU 04/07/2024 995 33.06 CEUX 04/07/2024 2,503 33.05 XETA 05/07/2024 359 33.13 AQEU 05/07/2024 390 33.19 CEUX 05/07/2024 36 33.10 TQEX 05/07/2024 4,215 33.27 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 5, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,920,612 preference shares and 3,909,177 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 09/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com