09.07.2024 09:24:14

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 107. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

09.07.2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 107. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 9, 2024 – In the period from July 1, 2024, until and including July 5, 2024, 83,849 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 20,473 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/07/2024 708 42.57 AQEU
01/07/2024 2,469 42.57 CEUX
01/07/2024 744 42.58 TQEX
01/07/2024 8,579 42.59 XETA
02/07/2024 685 42.26 AQEU
02/07/2024 4,156 42.27 CEUX
02/07/2024 570 42.25 TQEX
02/07/2024 19,589 42.13 XETA
03/07/2024 660 42.16 AQEU
03/07/2024 1,612 42.15 CEUX
03/07/2024 359 42.16 TQEX
03/07/2024 15,650 42.17 XETA
04/07/2024 632 42.06 AQEU
04/07/2024 562 42.04 CEUX
04/07/2024 387 42.04 TQEX
04/07/2024 7,018 42.04 XETA
05/07/2024 785 41.93 AQEU
05/07/2024 1,760 41.89 CEUX
05/07/2024 832 41.88 TQEX
05/07/2024 16,092 41.91 XETA
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/07/2024 267 33.54 AQEU
01/07/2024 1,318 33.47 CEUX
01/07/2024 53 33.45 TQEX
01/07/2024 2,535 33.42 XETA
02/07/2024 1,393 33.27 CEUX
02/07/2024 123 33.15 TQEX
02/07/2024 3,484 33.17 XETA
03/07/2024 311 33.38 AQEU
03/07/2024 1,467 33.29 CEUX
03/07/2024 57 33.25 TQEX
03/07/2024 826 33.14 XETA
04/07/2024 141 33.00 AQEU
04/07/2024 995 33.06 CEUX
04/07/2024 2,503 33.05 XETA
05/07/2024 359 33.13 AQEU
05/07/2024 390 33.19 CEUX
05/07/2024 36 33.10 TQEX
05/07/2024 4,215 33.27 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 5, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,920,612 preference shares and 3,909,177 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 09/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


09.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1941889  09.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941889&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten