02.04.2024 10:27:59
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 12th Interim Announcement
In the period from 25 March 2024 up to and including 28 March 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 9,818 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.0378 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 January 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 8 January 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 93,379 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 January 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 2 April 2024
The Executive Board
