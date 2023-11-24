EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

24.11.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 24 November 2023

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 November 2023 until and including 24 November 2023 a number of 13,695 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 20 November 2023 2,549 17.9813 45,834.30 21 November 2023 2,618 18.0286 47,199.00 22 November 2023 2,697 17.8888 48,246.00 23 November 2023 2,830 17.7382 50,199.00 24 November 2023 3,001 18.1500 54,468.15 Total 13,695 17.9588 245,946.45

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 13,695.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 24 November 2023

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board