EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

01.12.2023 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 01 December 2023

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 November 2023 until and including 01 December 2023 a number of 12,338 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 27 November 2023 1,752 17.9986 31,533.60 28 November 2023 2,611 17.9290 46,812.65 29 November 2023 2,654 17.5109 46,473.90 30 November 2023 2,697 17.8629 48,176.30 01 December 2023 2,624 17.7095 46,469.60 Total 12,338 17.7878 219,466.05

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 30,664.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

