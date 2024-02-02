EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information



02.02.2024 / 13:56 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 02 February 2024

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

12th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024 a number of 3,196 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 29. Januar 2024 785 20.1510 15,818.50 30. Januar 2024 803 20.1000 16,140.30 31. Januar 2024 0 0.00 0.00 01. Februar 2024 787 19.8000 15,582.60 02. Februar 2024 821 20.2000 16,584.20 Gesamt 3,196 20.0643 64,125.60

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 89,437.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 02 February 2024

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board