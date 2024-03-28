EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
Wiesbaden, 28 March 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

20th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 March 2024 until and including 28 March 2024 a number of 4,685 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
25.03.2024 647 22.6773 14,672.20
26.03.2024 1,311 22.8654 29,976.60
27.03.2024 1,359 22.3000 30,305.70
28.03.2024 1,368 22.2000 30,369.60
Total 4,685 22.4811 105,324.10
         

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 123,182.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 28 March 2024

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


